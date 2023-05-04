Golden Knights, Eagles combine for 18 runs

NORTH ROBINSON — Northmor traveled to North Robinson Thursday and came away with a 10-8 win over Colonel Crawford in varsity baseball action. A late rally from the Golden Knights was enough to edge the Eagles.

Bodi Workman was able to draw a walk to get Northmor their first base runner, and Drew Hammond followed it up with a double. Garrett Harvey singled to center field to bring in Workman, giving Northmor a 1-0 lead after the first half inning.

Brennan Hamilton knocked a double to start things for the Eagles and stole a base before being driven in by Jacob Lucius. Colonel Crawford took a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the second when Van Wintersteller recorded a run batted in. Hamilton then singled to bring in another run, as did Micah Thomas. Nate Eachus continued the big second inning with a double that would bring in two more runs. The five-run second inning would give the Eagles an early 6-1 lead.

Grant Bentley crossed the plate in the third inning on an error, both teams committed a pair of them. That’s all that Northmor would have brewing in the third inning, though.

Flash forward to the fifth inning, Cooper Thomas got into the action with a single that would bring in Bentley. Still, down 7-3, Caiden Martinez recorded a bases-loaded walk for Northmor. A ground out would get Colonel Crawford out of the inning.

In the sixth inning, Hammond grounded into a fielder’s choice that brought in another pair of scores for Northmor. A two-out Thomas double tied the game up at seven a piece.

In the final inning, Bentley roped a triple to center that brought in a pair of runs for the Golden Knights to give them a 9-7 advantage. A sacrifice bunt by Workman played another, giving Northmor a little bit of insurance.

Colonel Crawford’s last chance in the bottom half of the seventh saw Kason Wurm give them run No. 8 on a fielder’s choice but that would be all.

Bentley scored four runs for Northmor as the leadoff hitter. Hammond, Harvey, and Thomas all recorded a pair of hits each for the Golden Knights.

Cole Cuffman went the first three innings for Northmor, then Bryce Cooper handled the next three. Bentley picked up the win in the final innings

Eight different Colonel Crawford players got into the hitting action, led by Hamilton’s 3-for-5 day at the plate. Thomas went six innings on the mound for the Eagles and allowed six earned runs while striking out seven. Winterstellar threw the final inning for the Eagles.

Following last week’s action, Northmor now sits at 14-4 on the aging season. Following the win over the Eagles, Northmor took a pair of games from South Central on Saturday.

Colonel Crawford is still sitting pretty well at 11-7 and 7-3 in Northern 10 Athletic Conference play, which is good for second place.