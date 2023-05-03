Chamber honors Tomorrow Center Student of the Month

Tomorrow Center’s Civic Engagement Coordinator Susie Sexton introduced the Tomorrow Center Student of the Month at the Morrow County Chamber of Commerce meeting held at Flying Horse Farms April 18.

Sexton said junior Milton Mosley was the unanimous choice of Tomorrow Center staff for Student of the Month.

“Milton consistently displays responsibility, good ethics, excellent work habits and good manners,” Sexton said.

She said Mosley is an excellent role model for other students at the Tomorrow Center. His future plans are to work in business/retail.

Milton’s parents are Charlene and Milton Mosley, Sr.

The Tomorrow Center, located at 3700 County Road 168 in Cardington, is an open enrollment school serving grades 8-12.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel.