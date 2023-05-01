Highland gets no-hitter in win

Highland pitcher Kort Sears pitched a no-hitter in his team’s 6-1 win over Galion on Tuesday.

For the host Scots, he went the distance, striking out eight and walking two. Offensively, the team got doubles from Hayden Kline and Zach Church. Brock Church finished with three singles, while Evan Johnson, Layton Shaffer and Jace Brooks had two singles each.

On Saturday, Highland scored four in the seventh inning to battle back against host St. Francis DeSales and pick up a 9-8 win.

The Scots picked up 10 hits in the game, with Sears tallying two doubles and a single. Shaffer added a double and single. On the mound, Sears, Jayden Collins, Zachary Schmidt, Drew Altizer and Johnson all saw action on the mound, with Collins earning the win. They combined to strike out seven, walk five and give up nine hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington scored a run in the top of the seventh inning to edge host Centerburg by a 3-2 margin in a Monday KMAC baseball game.

Wyatt Wade went the distance for the win. He pitched a five-hitter, while striking out 12 and walking one. Wade also cracked a double, while Merek McClure contributed a pair of singles.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was held to a pair of singles in a 1-0 loss at Fredericktown Monday evening.

Grant Bentley suffered the hard-luck loss in the game. He gave up three hits and three walks in going the distance.

The Golden Knights bounced back on Tuesday to beat host Danville by a 10-3 count. Drew Hammond earned the win in relief of Trevor Brubaker. The pair of pitchers combined to strike out 13, while walking one and scattering six hits.

Grant Bentley tallied a double and single for Northmor, while Garrett Havey added a pair of singles.

Fredericktown was able to shut Northmor’s offense down again on Wednesday, holding them to one hit in a 4-1 victory by the undefeated Freddies.

Hammond had a double for that lone hit. Brubaker went six innings in suffering the loss. He and Bryce Cooper combined to strike out five, walk seven and give up six hits.

On Thursday, Northmor rallied from a 7-2 deficit on the road against Colonel Crawford to claim a 10-8 non-league win.

Bentley tallied a triple for Northmor, while Hammond and Cooper Thomas both had a double and single. Garrett Harvey also had two singles.

On the mound, Cooper earned the win in relief of starter Cole Cuffman, while Bentley got the save. The three pitchers combined to strike out eight, walk six and give up 11 hits.

The Golden Knights then swept South Central in a Saturday doubleheader.

In the first game, an 8-0 win, Hammond struck out eight, walked three and pitched a three-hitter to claim the win. He also helped his cause with a triple and single. Thomas added a double, while Cooper had three singles.

The team won 8-2 in the second game. This time, it was Bentley going the distance on the mound. He struck out six, walked one and gave up five hits. He also recorded a pair of singles, as did Caiden Martinez and Cooper.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead found themselves in a 3-0 hole at East Knox Monday night and couldn’t quite climb out of that hole, losing by a 3-2 margin.

Cole Fricke was the pitcher of record. He gave up six hits while both striking out and walking one batter. MG finished with four singles on offense.

The Indians were edged against by East Knox on Wednesday, this time by a 6-4 margin at home.

MG got a pair of doubles and a single from Gage Baker. Cole Fricke added two singles. Hayden Pangborn went the distance on the mound. He gave up eight hits, while striking out two and walking three.

The Indians then fell 13-3 at Pleasant on Thursday.

Carter Kennon and Nick Garvey both had a double and single, while Jonny Martinez added a double. Graham Sherbourne and Mason Barnum combined to strike out four, walk eight and give up nine hits, with Sherbourne being the pitcher of record.

Mount Gilead got back in the win column on Saturday, as they defeated Granville Christian by a 9-2 margin.

Joey Baldwin picked up the win. He went the distance, striking out seven, walking two and giving up five hits. Baker tallied three singles in the game, while Garvey had two.

