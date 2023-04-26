Morrow DD honors DSPs, agencies

On Thursday, March 30, Morrow DD honored direct support professionals (DSPs) and provider agencies in Morrow County.

Thanks to the care these individuals provide, people can live the lives they want and stay active in their communities. While the career field can be challenging at times and often not glamorous, DSPs provide the essential services that make accessing basic human rights possible.

DSPs are an integral part of life for older adults and individuals with physical and/or intellectual developmental disabilities, and their tireless around-the-clock commitment ensures the individuals receive the care they need. Their hard work makes a profound impact and enables people to lead independent and fulfilling lives.

Michelle Brown, provider and community outreach manager for Morrow DD, said the recognition luncheon provided a great opportunity for Morrow DD to highlight the dedicated, innovative direct support workforce of Morrow County. Some have been supporting individuals in Morrow County for over 30 years.

“We honor and thank those who provide these vital services,” Brown said. “Your hard work and commitment does not go unnoticed. Morrow DD appreciates all you do!”

The agencies and their direct support professionals with over 20 years supporting individuals with DD in Morrow County include Angels Home Care Mary Eckard owner, Michelle Freeman; Care Giver-Home Care Patti Conant, Sandi Albright, Barb Franks, Eva Criswell; Belle Manor Terri Smith owner, Laura Veltre, Laura Wright; Wayne Manor Al and Crystal Cleveland owners, Aaron Cleveland; MARCA Rosetta Canaday; and ResCare Sondra Thompson and Ginger Robinson.