Local Retired Teachers Association hosts guests

The Morrow County Retired Teachers Association welcomed two special guests when members met for their Spring Luncheon April 3 at Trinity UM Church.

As President Linda Ruehrmund introduced Karen Butt, ORTA Central District liaison, she said that ORTA now stands for Ohio Retirement for Teachers Association. It is hoped the slight name change will be an incentive for active teachers to join.

Butt provided updates on ORTA’s continuing efforts to fight for transparency in all matters related to the pension system. She praised MCRTA for persevering while other district chapters are disbanding.

Ruehrmund also introduced Dr. Zack Howard, superintendent of Mt. Gilead Schools, who shared a summary of the school’s community developed strategic plan with goals to equip, empower and inspire students.

During the business meeting, reports were given concerning plans for Teacher Appreciation Week in May and the awarding of MCRTA grants to active county teachers. The recipients will be honored at an evening dinner meeting on June 7, which will also include a visit from Dr. Christina Collins, the local representative to the State Board of Education.

Easter cards were signed for members unable to attend. Howard was top bidder for a caramel apple pie baked by Pat Rinehart with proceeds to benefit the Teacher Grant fund.

The MCRTA board will meet April 24 at 10:30 a.m. at Edison UM Church.

Information submitted by Linda Ruehrmund and Phylis Miller.