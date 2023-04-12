March Madness brings scam insanity

COLUMBUS – March Madness brings a personal thrill of the game to fans across the country… and it’s a slam dunk for scammers aiming at you and your money while filling out brackets, wagering with new sports book betting services, buying tickets, or streaming live video.

Thanks to new legal changes, the popularity of sports betting has exploded and scammers are hot on this trend. BBB Scam Tracker is seeing reports from people who accidentally placed bets with scam sports betting websites or apps.

Sports Book Betting: How the Scam Works

Fans want to place a bet on an upcoming game and they search online for a sports betting service. They find a website or app that looks trustworthy. It may even offer an enticing introductory bonus, allowing fans to make an initial bet “risk free.

When the fan goes to withdraw winnings, he/she is blocked with a bevy of excuses from technical issues, to insistence on additional identity verification, to even demanding more money be deposited before winnings will be released. When the buzzer sounds, the fan is out the money and any personal information shared is now in the hands of scam artists.

Tip-off Trifecta: Brackets and Tickets and Video

Fans should beware of emails, texts, and social media messages appearing to come from people they know. “Many fans who normally wouldn’t click on a link may be more inclined to do so if an email soliciting for brackets or wagers appears to come from a friend or co-worker. There’s less of a perception of security risk,” said Judy Dollison, President of the BBB serving Central Ohio.

Other emails might come from fellow pool participants who have already been hacked or friends who bought fake tickets. “Beware of messages asking everyone in a group to send pool payments to a new, unknown account, or a ticket source offering a deal too-good-to-be-true.”

Attorney General Dave Yost urges Ohioans to always guard their personal information.

“Not all March Madness ticket offers are a guaranteed win,” he said. “Grifters are out there, looking to take advantage. So fans need to follow the lead of their favorite team and play lock-down defense.”

Tips before the Tip-Off:

Brackets

When managing your brackets, use well-known bracket sites such as ESPN and CBS and go directly to that site in a browser instead of following links. Be wary if any links seem to lead to a team fan site.

Don’t open attachments and avoid suspicious emails, such as emails inviting fans to join bracket pools or groups they did not specifically request to be part of. Always contact the person in charge of the bracket pool to confirm any changes.

Don’t give out personal information to participate in brackets. Social security numbers, bank account numbers, PINs and other personal information are NOT NEEDED.

Tickets

Don’t buy tickets from unauthorized sources. DO buy from a business that has some sort of guarantee.

Be wary of advertisements. When searching the web for online tickets, avoid clicking through online ads or from emails. A common scam trick is to mimic a web address similar to a well-known company.

Don’t purchase tickets if they don’t include the block, row, and seat details. If those details are missing, the tickets may not be in the hands of the seller yet or not exist at all. Before any buying, ensure the seats do exist in that particular venue.

Fans who must purchase tickets or fund brackets should use a credit card as many may offer extra protection. Credit cards often have recourse if the tickets are not as promised but debit cards, wire transfers, or cash transactions most often do not.

Research the seller/broker on BBB.org to learn what other customers have experienced.

Sports Book Betting

Look for an established, approved service. Look for “white-listed” sports books that have been approved by your area’s gaming commission. In the United States, ESPN has a list of where sports betting is legal.

Don’t fall for tempting ads. Ignore gambling-related pop-up ads, email spam, or text messages.

Read the fine print on incentives. Gambling sites and apps often offer incentives or bonuses to new users and around major games. But like any sales pitch, these can be deceptive. Be sure to read the fine print carefully.

Even legitimate sports betting sites have the right to freeze your winnings. Gambling companies can restrict user’s activity for “seeming to have an ‘unfair advantage’ or ‘irregular playing patterns,’” reports Lifehacker. Be sure to check the terms of service.

Streaming and other eCommerce

Stream all games on reputable sites to avoid malware and spyware.

Don’t enter personal information or payments over public WIFI.

Think before clicking – Examine all links on ticketing site ads and in emails by hovering your mouse over it to reveal the full address. If there are letters on the end, that’s a good indicator of a scam. For example, .RU means Russia and .BR means Brazil

Know that there is no good reason to share personal information, especially financial information, over social messaging, texts, or unsecured sites.

Viktoria Jurkovic, Consumer Affairs Manager for the Ohio Department of Commerce’s Division of Financial Institutions emphasizes fans must guard themselves, “Never pay with cash or gift card. Never wire money, it is extremely difficult to retrieve lost funds via money transfer. Instead, pay with a credit card, due to the added protections that debit cards do not have.”

“If there’s somebody who wants to take advantage of somebody, regardless of what they sell – they’re going to do it,” warns Jamie Kaufman, 24 year President of BBB Accredited Business Dream Seats, Inc. “Sites like Craigslist – you don’t want to buy from someone that says meet me here and pay in cash or in advance over peer to peer E-payment platforms. Paper tickets aren’t a thing anymore and a promise of transferring e-tickets after transferring money to someone you don’t know… I’d expect not to ever see those tickets.”