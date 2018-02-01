Debra L. Schiel, 64, of Johnsville, passed away at her home Monday morning, January 22, 2017.

On October 19, 1953, Debra was born in Columbus, Ohio, the daughter of the late Buss and Bonnie Toothman. She graduated from Big Walnut High School in the Class of 1971.

Debra worked many years as a STNA for several different nursing homes. She also worked in medical records at the Toledo Hospital.

A Godly woman, Debra attended the Johnsville Mennonite Church.

Debra enjoyed nature, especially flowers and butterflies. She also loved her two cats, Kia and Baby, being around friends and family, and doing things for others.

Debra is survived by her daughter, Kyra (Kenny) Brubaker of Johnsville; three grandchildren: Katelyn Estepp, Jen Estepp, David Brubaker, all of Johnsville; two great grandchildren: Niko Estepp, Sylus Wolfe; and another great grandchild on the way.

A memorial service will be held by her family at a later date.

