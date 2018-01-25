COLLEGE NEWS

Robinson awarded

grant from OWU

DELAWARE — Mikayla Robinson, of Marengo, has been awarded a new Theory-to-Practice Grant from Ohio Wesleyan University. The grants support research, internship, service, and cultural-immersion opportunities throughout the world.

The Theory-to-Practice Grant awarded to Robinson supports a project titled “A Voice for the Hispanic Community of Seattle.” Robinson will travel to Seattle for three months in the summer volunteering with El Centro de la Raza, an organization that advocates for the Latinx community.

Since fall 2009, more than 800 Ohio Wesleyan students, faculty, and staff have used the university-funded grants, part of The OWU Connection, to conduct research or complete special projects in more than 60 countries.

When the grant recipients return to campus, they prepare reports and presentations based on their objectives and experiences, helping them to solidify and share their knowledge.