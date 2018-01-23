Groundhog event set at Headwater

MOUNT GILEAD — Did the Groundhog see his shadow? You will find out when we gather at the Headwater Outdoor Education Center on Saturday, Feb. 3 from 2-4 p.m. for their annual Scat/Track Hike.

The 2018 season at the center begins with a visit from the Big G. himself, a short presentation on the ‘whistle pigs’ or woodchucks by Marion Park District naturalist James Anderson, a project with art teacher, Robin Conrad and hike around headwaters looking for tracks and other signs of animals.

The HOEC has free monthly educational programs for local children/families. Spending time outside in nature has been shown to benefit everyone physically, mentally, cognitively, socially and aesthetically.

Schedules for the 2018 season are nearly complete and may be seen on Facebook, the SWCD website or picked up at the SWCD office in the Ag Credit Building.

HOEC is a facility owned by Morrow County and administrated by the Morrow County Soil and Water Conservation District.

Marilyn Weiler and Dan Barker, Morrow SWCD Director, with The Big G.