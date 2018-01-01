The Parliamentary Procedure contest conducted by the FFA involves testing the team’s ability to run a business meeting efficiently.
Recently, the Cardington FFA advanced and novice parliamentary pro teams competed at the district contest held at Scioto Valley.
The advanced team members, Makenna McClure, Jordan Deskins, Alicia McElwee, Jared Haught, Maxton Congrove and Mayson Martin placed third in the district competition and the novice team, Tess Ruehrmund, Sydney Spires, Camrie Myers, Luke Goers, Maddie Brehm, Michaela Osborne, Isabelle Crum and Alexis Howard placed second.
They advanced to the state contest.
On Dec. 16 the novice team competed at The Ohio State University and took third in the novice parliamentary procedure contest. Both teams did well in representing the Cardington FFA.