Basic computer classes offered at C-L Library

CARDINGTON — Are you still new to computers? You are not alone. Beginning in January, the Cardington-Lincoln Public Library will be offering a series of classes covering basic computer topics. The weekly classes are for any adult needing an elementary understanding of how to use a computer, the internet, email, or word processing.

In a series of classes, students will develop basic computer knowledge on the components of a computer and how to customize it for your use, how to connect to and navigate the internet, how to open and use an email account, and how to create letters and other documents. Register for all the classes in the series or just those where you need the most help.

Classes will be held at the library on Wednesday afternoons 1 to 2 p.m. beginning Jan. 17. Computers will be provided and registration is required. The classes will be led by Lawrence (Larry) Sollanek, the Digital Literacy Trainer for the library. He will also be available for follow- up discussion, and one-on-one appointments.

The classes are part of the Guiding Ohio Online Program and are supported by the State Library of Ohio with federal funds from the Institute of Museum and Library Services. For more information or to register, please call Larry at 419-864-8181 or stop in the library at 128 East Main Street, Cardington.