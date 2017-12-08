Cardington police get bullet-proof vests

CARDINGTON — New bullet proof vests will be purchased for the Cardington Police Department as a result of legislation approved during village’s council meeting Dec. 4.

Police Chief James Wallace said the cost of the nine vests is $6,291 and a $2,512 grant will allow a balance of $3,778.89 to be paid by the village.

Council accepted the mayor’s and police chief’s recommendation of Megan Holzwart to the position of auxiliary police officer. Holzwart, of Bucyrus, was given the oath of office by Mayor Susie Peyton.

In other business:

• Police Chief Wallace said the department has completed its annual firearms re-qualifications.

He noted that Detective Stoops had attended a week-long training class in Columbus. He said this class was on confidential informants and presented by the FBI at no cost to the department.

• Two ordinances were given final readings that allow the adoption of the tentative budget for 2018, one for resources and one for appropriations.

Council approved an amended Chapter of the Codified Ordinances of the village regarding municipal income tax, made necessary because of the passage of House Bill 49.

• Village Administrator Danny Wood said he learned that the ODOT’s fiscal year runs from July 1, 2018 to June 30, 2019, which means they will not pave State Route 529 through the village until 2019. He said this will allow the village’s budget to finance the paving of Reichelderfer Street and Union Street.

He suggested to council that if there was enough money they might consider paving the parking lot adjoining the library parking lot that runs behind business places in that section of East Main Street.

• Council will meet next on Jan. 2, which will also be a joint meeting with the Cardington Township and Glendale Cemetery Board.