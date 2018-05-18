Cardington FFA members go to state convention

CARDINGTON — Thirty seven Cardington FFA members traveled to the Ohio State fairgrounds on May 3-4 for the 90th Ohio FFA State Convention.

Seven members began the morning with interviews for proficencies and premier chapter areas.

Kayla Cossin interviewed for her forage production proficiency where she excelled and placed fourth in the state.

Alicia McElwee, Mayson Martin and Delisa Goodman interviewed for Growing Leaders with the local chapter receiving a rank of Top 10 in the state.

Makenna McClure, Daniel Kill and Dylan Goodman interviewed for Building Communities with the chapter also placing 10th in the state.

While interviews were taking place, 20 individuals from the chapter were involved in Meals of Hope at the Ohio State Fairgrounds. In this event, FFA members from around the state packaged macaroni and cheese for families in need.

In addition to proficiencies and premier chapter areas, the chapter also received Top 10 chapter in the state and was named a Gold Rated Chapter for the second time in Cardington’s FFA history. The chapter also received recognition for monetary donations to Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

In addition to the chapter’s many achievements, six individuals received the highest degree in the state of Ohio, their state degree. The six members were Dylan Goodman, Delisa Goodman, Kaitlyn Fisher, Trent Crum, Brooklyn Whitt and Paige Clinger.

The Cardington FFA Chapter is excited about its accomplishments and is anticipating another exciting year.

Cardington FFA state degree winners at the recent state FFA convention. They are, from left, Erin Wollett, chapter advisor; Dylan Goodman, Tess Ruehrmund, Paige Clinger, Delisa Goodman, Brooklyn Whitt and Trent Crum. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_State-Degree-winners.jpg Cardington FFA state degree winners at the recent state FFA convention. They are, from left, Erin Wollett, chapter advisor; Dylan Goodman, Tess Ruehrmund, Paige Clinger, Delisa Goodman, Brooklyn Whitt and Trent Crum.