Man shot in head in ‘good’ condition

MOUNT GILEAD — A Morrow County man is hospitalized after a Sunday night shooting at a residence on Township Road 232, southeast of Fulton.

“The man was struck in the head with a 9-millimeter handgun. It did not penetrate his skull,” Morrow County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Troy Landon said Tuesday.

The alleged shooter is a juvenile, who could face charges in the Juvenile Division of the Morrow County Court of Common Pleas. The felonious assault charge is the equivalent of a second-degree felony.

The victim, age 18, is in “good condition” at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, according to Landon.

The incident remains under investigation.

