Plumley new FB coach at Cardington

Cardington-Lincoln High School is excited to announce the appointment of Tim Plumley as the new head varsity football coach. The school welcomes Plumley and his wife, Amy, to the football community. The couple has two sons, Logan, a graduate student at Miami University and Bailey, a sophomore at Ohio University.

Coach Plumley is a graduate of The Ohio State University where he attended the School of Allied Medical Professionals. He is currently the owner/operator of Mohican Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation specializing in physical and occupational therapy.

He arrives with an extensive coaching background that has prepared him for his new role as head football coach at Cardington. He has spent the last several years serving as the defensive coordinator, strength and conditioning C=coordinator, special teams coordinator and assistant/positions coach for the football teams at Bucyrus High School.

“My ultimate goal is to have a program held in high esteem for its on-field success and just as importantly, for developing our players into outstanding young men. I’m looking forward to the coming season,” said Plumley.

Tim Plumley is the new head football coach at Cardington.

By Evelyn Long

