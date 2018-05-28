MG girls claim regional championship

The Mount Gilead girls’ track team claimed a regional title on Friday, scoring a total of 62 points to top the field at Fairfield Union High School in the Division III event. Second-place Wheelersburg tallied 54.

Baylee Hack led the team on Friday, qualifying for the state meet in two events. The Indian sophomore won the 1600 with a time of 5:18.69 and followed that up by taking third in the 3200 in 12:05.77.

Allison Johnson moved on the 300 hurdles by earning third place in 45.46. She also finished fifth in both the 100 hurdles and pole vault. Jessica Brewer claimed fourth place in the 200 with a time of 26.32 and added a fifth-place finish in the 100.

A few other girls also tallied points for MG on Friday. Emily Hanft took fifth place in the 800, while Kelsey Kennon was seventh in the discus and Olivia Millisor ran eighth in the 3200.

Northmor and Cardington also competed in the meet. Northmor tied for 24th place with eight points, while Cardington tiled for 33rd with six.

For the Lady Knights, Hope Miracle qualified for the state meet by finishing third in the pole vault, clearing 10’6” in the process. Kaitlyn Blunk took 16th in the 800 for Northmor.

Cardington had two placers on Friday, as Sage Brannon claimed sixth in the long jump and Lilly Grooms picked up the same place in the pole vault. Also competing in the long jump was Alicia McElwee, who finished 15th.

In the boys’ meet, Worthington Christian won the team title with 70 points, while Columbus Academy was second with 65. Mount Gilead ran third with 61, while Northmor claimed fourth with 49 points.

Connor Page advanced to the state meet in a pair of events for MG, as he was second in the 110 hurdles in 15.29 and took third in the 300 hurdles with a time of 40.5. Brandon Stevens placed second in the 400 in 50.48 and also teamed with Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver and Trevor Ball to advance in the 1600-meter relay, placing fourth in 3:27.37.

Dennis also advanced individually in the 110 hurdles, claiming fourth with a time of 15.73. He also ran in the 300 hurdles, finishing sixth. Also advancing to the state meet were Casey White, who ran third in the 1600 in 4:32.77, and Ethan Supplee, who finished fourth in the high jump after clearing 6’1”.

Brett Shipman added points for the team by taking seventh in the 3200. Weaver was ninth in the 800, while Micah Tuggle was ninth in the shot put and Isaac Arrington took 11th in that event.

Northmor’s Friday performance was highlighted by a pair of relays. The quartet of Demetrius Johnson, Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla and Conan Becker claimed first place in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:31.02 and then placed second in the 400-meter event in 43.91.

Becker also picked up points in the 100 and 200 by running fifth in the former event and sixth in the latter. Kyle Kegley was seventh in the high jump and the 1600-meter relay team of Johnson, Zoll, Tony Martinez and Alec Moore also placed seventh.

Cardington’s Mason White ran in the 3200 and finished in ninth place.

Division II

Competing in the Division II track and field regional meet in Lexington, Highland’s Brock Veley placed sixth in the 100-meter dash with a time of 11.12.

Many Indian, Knight athletes off to state

By Rob Hamilton

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

