Highland competes in regional track meet Thursday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

In Thursday’s action at the Division II track and field meet hosted by Lexington High School, Highland’s Brock Veley advanced through the preliminary heats into the finals of the 100-meter dash.

Veley had the second-fastest qualifying time in the event. He also competed in the 200, but didn’t advance to the finals.

Two Scot girls also participated in preliminary action. Makenna Belcher raced in both the 100 hurdles and 400, while Peyton Carpenter took part in the 200.

