First day of Division III track and field regionals was Wednesday

In the first day of the Division III regional track and field meet hosted by Fairfield Union High School, one relay and two individuals from Mount Gilead advanced to the state meet, as did a pair of Northmor individuals.

Both athletes from Northmor were event winners. Tony Martinez was first in the pole vault with a cleared height of 12’9”. In the long jump, Demetrius Johnson claimed victory with an effort of 22’6.25”. P.J. Lower competed in the long jump, while the 3200-meter relay team of Mostyn Evans, Alec Moore, Kyle Price and Gavin Keen also ran.

For the Mount Gilead girls, the 3200-meter relay team of Allison Johnson, Micah James, Baylee Hack and Emily Hanft claimed first place in 9:51.32 to move onto state. Also going for the girls is Isabela Schroeter, who cleared 5’5” to win the high jump. Corrin Watts took part in the high jump and both Skylar Edwards and Kelsey Kennon participated in the shot put.

On the boys’ team, Colten Clark took second in the pole vault by clearing 12’6” to also advance. Also for the MG boys, Kyle White earned points by finishing sixth in the pole vault. Also placing sixth was the team’s 3200-meter relay team of Trevor Ball, Tyler Clark, Nathen Weaver and Casey White. Aaron Baer competed in the long jump, while both Nick McKinney and Isaac Arrington took part in the discus.

Northmor’s girls tallied two points on the day, as the 3200-meter relay team of Brooke Bennett, Julianna Ditullio, Jessica Duryea and Kaitlyn Blunk finished seventh.

Also on Wednesday, preliminary heats were held in the sprinting and hurdling events and relays.

For the Mount Gilead girls, Allison Johnson qualified for the finals in the 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles, as did Jessica Brewer in the 100 and 200. Also competing was the 400-meter relay team of Brewer, Addison Chapman, Watts and Schroeter and the 800-meter relay team of Madison Mathwig, Bridgette Millisor, Watts and Schroeter, as well as Samantha Sullivan in the 100 hurdles.

For the boys’ team, both Connor Page and Liam Dennis qualified in both the 110-meter and 300-meter hurdles. Dennis also competed with Weaver, Ball and Brandon Stevens to advance in the 1600-meter relay. Stevens advanced individually in the 400. The quartet of Baer, Page, Dennis and Stevens ran in the prelims of the 800-meter relay, while Stevens also competed in the 200.

The Northmor boys had a lot of runners advance to the finals in their events. Conan Becker moved on in both the 100 and 200 and teamed with Johnson, Drew Zoll and Adam Petulla to make the finals of both the 400-meter and 800-meter relays. Johnson, Zoll and Petulla also ran with Alec Moore to make the finals of the 1600-meter relay.

For the Lady Knights, the 1600-meter relay team of Brooke Bennett, Julianna Ditullio, Hope Miracle and Brooke Huntsman competed, as did Bennett in the 200.

