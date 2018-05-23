Bullets win May tournament

The Mid-Ohio Bullets 14U team won the Wounded Warrior Tournament in Perrysburg from May 18-20 by going 5-0. In pool play, they defeated the Toledo Missiles 14-8 and Seneca Sasquatch 10-7 before topping Ottawa Hills 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Next Level Bedford (Mi.) 4-3 in the semis and Dream Park 12-2 in six innings in the finals. Pictured are, back row (l-r): coach Brandon Taylor, coach Buck Workman, Max Lower (Northmor), Pierce Lower (Northmor), Jeremy Holloway (Shelby), Luke Shepherd (Shelby), Marshall Shepherd (Shelby) and coach Lance Holloway. Front row: Sam Seidel (South Central), Blaine Bowman (Shelby), Griffin Workman (Northmor), Marcus Cortez (Northmor), Bohdi Workman (Northmor) and Isaac Blair (South Central). Not pictured are coaches Brad Bowman and Ron Shepherd.

The Mid-Ohio Bullets 14U team won the Wounded Warrior Tournament in Perrysburg from May 18-20 by going 5-0. In pool play, they defeated the Toledo Missiles 14-8 and Seneca Sasquatch 10-7 before topping Ottawa Hills 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Next Level Bedford (Mi.) 4-3 in the semis and Dream Park 12-2 in six innings in the finals. Pictured are, back row (l-r): coach Brandon Taylor, coach Buck Workman, Max Lower (Northmor), Pierce Lower (Northmor), Jeremy Holloway (Shelby), Luke Shepherd (Shelby), Marshall Shepherd (Shelby) and coach Lance Holloway. Front row: Sam Seidel (South Central), Blaine Bowman (Shelby), Griffin Workman (Northmor), Marcus Cortez (Northmor), Bohdi Workman (Northmor) and Isaac Blair (South Central). Not pictured are coaches Brad Bowman and Ron Shepherd. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_bullets.jpg The Mid-Ohio Bullets 14U team won the Wounded Warrior Tournament in Perrysburg from May 18-20 by going 5-0. In pool play, they defeated the Toledo Missiles 14-8 and Seneca Sasquatch 10-7 before topping Ottawa Hills 6-2 in the quarterfinals, Next Level Bedford (Mi.) 4-3 in the semis and Dream Park 12-2 in six innings in the finals. Pictured are, back row (l-r): coach Brandon Taylor, coach Buck Workman, Max Lower (Northmor), Pierce Lower (Northmor), Jeremy Holloway (Shelby), Luke Shepherd (Shelby), Marshall Shepherd (Shelby) and coach Lance Holloway. Front row: Sam Seidel (South Central), Blaine Bowman (Shelby), Griffin Workman (Northmor), Marcus Cortez (Northmor), Bohdi Workman (Northmor) and Isaac Blair (South Central). Not pictured are coaches Brad Bowman and Ron Shepherd. Courtesy Photo