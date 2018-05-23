Brannon in All-Star game

Cardington’s Sage Brannon played in the North-South All Star Basketball team on April 20, part of a two-day event hosted by Denison University. Brannon, as the District 11 Player of the Year, represented that district on the Division III/IV South team, competing against girls who’ve signed to play for Maryland, Notre Dame, Dayton, Bowling Green and other colleges, as well as with a future Ashland University teammate in Minford’s Erin Daniels. Brannon is the first girl from Morrow County to play in this game. In the picture on the left, she is receiving a plaque and towel from National Guard members before the game. In the picture on the right, she’s shooting a lay-up after recording a steal.

Cardington’s Sage Brannon played in the North-South All Star Basketball team on April 20, part of a two-day event hosted by Denison University. Brannon, as the District 11 Player of the Year, represented that district on the Division III/IV South team, competing against girls who’ve signed to play for Maryland, Notre Dame, Dayton, Bowling Green and other colleges, as well as with a future Ashland University teammate in Minford’s Erin Daniels. Brannon is the first girl from Morrow County to play in this game. In the picture on the left, she is receiving a plaque and towel from National Guard members before the game. In the picture on the right, she’s shooting a lay-up after recording a steal.