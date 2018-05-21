MG track teams claim district titles Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

The Mount Gilead track and field teams continued stellar seasons by winning district titles at Watkins Memorial High School Saturday.

Competing in the second district in the Division III event, the girls finished with 164 points, while the boys’ had 154. Both teams were able to boast a large number of regional qualifiers on the day.

For the girls, Jessica Brewer, Baylee Hack and Allison Johnson were all double winners Saturday. Brewer took the 100 in 12.69 and also won the 200 in 26.92. Hack placed first in the 1600 with a time of 5:22.21 and also won the 3200 in 12:21.14. Johnson’s wins came in the 100 hurdles (15.57) and the 300 hurdles (47.13).

The 400-meter relay team of Brewer, Addison Chapman, Corrin Watts and Isabela Schroeter claimed second in 53.4; while the 800-meter quartet of Brewer, Bridgette Millisor, Watts and Schroeter advanced in third place with a time of 1:53.22.

Olivia Millisor finished second in the 3200 in 12:41.66, while Emily Hanft took third in the 800 in 2:30.44 and Samantha Sullivan finished fourth in the 100 hurdles in 17.45. In the girls’ discus, Kelsey Kennon was third with an effort of 101’3”. All qualified for this week’s regional meet hosted by Fairfield Union High School.

Mount Gilead also got points in several other events. The 1600-meter relay team of Bridgette Millisor, Madison Mathwig, Selia Shipman and Hanft placed sixth, while Dani Harter was fifth in the discus. Also, Micah James was seventh in the 1600 and Shipman took the same place in the 800.

The boys’ team picked up a trio of wins on Saturday. Connor Page won the 110 hurdles with a time of 15.2 and Brandon Stevens ran first in the 400 in 51.57, while Micah Tuggle took the shot put with a heave of 45’8”. Page also placed second in the 300 hurdles in 41.23 and Stevens advanced in the 200 with a fourth-place finish (23.34).

Two MG relays qualified for regionals Saturday. The 1600-meter team of Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver, Trevor Ball and Stevens placed third in 3:30.13; while the 800-meter relay of Aaron Baer, Page, Dennis and Stevens was fourth in 1:34.34.

Dennis also advanced individually by finishing third in both the 110 hurdles (15.73) and 300 hurdles (41.3). Isaac Arrington’s throw of 44’8.25” was good for second in the shot put, while Casey White took third in the 1600 in 4:43.56, Brett Shipman ran third in the 3200 in 10:12.99 and Weaver was fourth in the 800 in 2:05.33.

The team’s 400-meter relay team of Baer, Page, Colten Clark and Dorian James finished fifth to contribute points towards the team total. Also placing were Casey White (fifth in the 3200), James (sixth in the 100) and Kyle White (seventh in the 1600).

The Northmor boys finished third in District Two. Their 800-meter relay team of Demetrius Johnson, Drew Zoll, Adam Petulla and Conor Becker won in 1:31.79 on Saturday. Senior Conan Becker set a pair of school records. He finished second in the 100 in 10.98 and was also second in the 200 in 22.45. Conan Becker also teamed with Johnson, Zoll and Petulla to place second in the 400-meter relay in 44.33.

Zoll and Johnson teamed with Alec Moore and Mostyn Evans to place fourth in the 1600 relay in 3:37.02, while Moore qualified in the 400 with a time of 53.29.

Anthony Petulla was fifth in the 110 hurdles and sixth in the 300 hurdles, while Zoll placed fifth in the 400 and Adam Petulla took sixth in the 110 hurdles. Also, Evans was seventh in the 800, Brookover took seventh in the discus and Gavin Keen ran eighth in the 1600.

In District One, the Northmor girls finished sixth, with one relay and two individuals qualifying for regionals on Saturday. The 1600-meter relay of Julianna Ditullio, Brooke Bennett, Hope Miracle and Brooke Huntsman advanced by placing third in 4:20.79. Bennett also was third in the 200 with a time of 26.9, while Kaitlyn Blunk took third in the 800 in 2:32.46.

Bennett also was fifth in the 300 hurdles. Vivenne Cutrupi, Sabrina Kelley, Miracle and Bailey Wiseman ran sixth in the 400-meter relay; while Frankie Cutrupi, Vivenne Cutrupi, Natalie Bloom and Wiseman took seventh in the 800-meter relay. Also, Jessica Duryea ran seventh in the 1600.

Also in District One, the Cardington girls finished 12th and the boys were 16th. Mason White advanced to regionals Saturday for the boys by placing fourth in the 3200 in 10:31.73. For the girls, Lilly Groom finished seventh in the 100 hurdles to earn points for her team.

Division II

Competing at Westerville North in the Division II district track and field meets, the Highland girls’ track team finished ninth and the boys were 10th.

Brock Veley had the top performance for the Scots, as he advanced in three events, winning the 100 in 11.18. He also took fourth in the 200 in 23.34 and teamed with Ryan Weissenfluh, Bailey Damron and Jack Weaver to place fourth in the 400-meter relay in 45.17.

Weaver ran sixth in the 200 and seventh in the 100, while Landon Remmert finished seventh in the 300 hurdles.

Two members of the Lady Scots advanced on Saturday. Peyton Carpenter finished third in the 200 in 27.92, while Makenna Belcher was fourth in both the 400 (1:04.45) and 100 hurdles (17.67).

Carpenter also was fifth in the 100, as was Sophia Thompson in the 3200. The 1600-meter relay of Chalsea Sweet, Bridget Oder, Belcher and Whitney Church was seventh; while the 800-meter quartet of Oder, Belcher, Church and Carpenter took eighth.

