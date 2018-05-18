Division III district track meet continues at Watkins Memorial

By Rob Hamilton

After the second day of the Division III district track and field meet hosted by Watkins Memorial High School, several Morrow County teams are near the top of the standings.

In the first of two districts, the Cardington girls are currently tied for first place with 21 points, while Northmor is third with 19. In the second district, both the Mount Gilead girls (52 points) and boys (50) lead, while the Northmor boys are second with 40.5.

On Thursday, the Mount Gilead girls claimed a win in the 3200-meter relay in a time of 9:57.54. Running were Allison Johnson, Micah James, Emily Hanft and Baylee Hack.

In the boys’ 3200-meter relay, both Mount Gilead and Northmor advanced to regionals. The MG quartet of Tyler Clark, Trevor Ball, Casey White and Nathen Weaver finished third in 8:39.3; while Northmor’s team of Mostyn Evans, Alec Moore, Kyle Price and Gavin Keen took fourth in 8:45.55.

The first district competed in field events on Thursday, with both Cardington and Northmor claiming one event win.

For the Pirates, Sage Brannon took the long jump with an effort of 16’3.25”. Alicia McElwee also advanced to regionals, placing third with a jump of 15’5.75”. Also moving on was Lilly Grooms in the pole vault, as she cleared 8’8” for fourth place.

The pole vault was won by Northmor’s Hope Miracle, who took first with an effort of 10’. Macy Miracle advanced in the discus by finishing third with a heave of 92’. Also, Julianna Ditullio tallied points by finishing sixth in the long jump.

The Cardington boys claimed half a point on the day, as Skyler Streich tied for eighth in the pole vault.

