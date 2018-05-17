Highland track competes Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

One individual and two relays for Highland had place-winning finishes Wednesday during the second day of the Division II track and field district meet hosted by Westerville North.

The top finish for the Scots came from Peyton Carpenter, who barely missed out on regional qualification in the long jump by placing fifth in the event.

Also placing were both of the school’s 3200-meter relays. The boys’ squad of Tucker Tague, Dalton Lee, Travis Mentzer and Gavin DeAngelo finished seventh; while the girls’ quartet of Katherine Schmidt, Sarah Cooley, Annabelle Zerby and Miachele White ran eighth.

Action in the meet will conclude Saturday with the finals in all events besides the 3200-meter relay.

