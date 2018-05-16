Northmor, MG advance track athletes to regionals Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

Both Mount Gilead and Northmor qualified track and field athletes to the regional meet in Tuesday’s action at the Division III district meet hosted by Watkins Memorial High School.

The meet was divided into two districts, with the first having preliminary heats in several running events and the finals of the 3200-meter relay and the second having all the field events.

The Northmor 3200-meter relay advanced out of the first district, as the quartet of Julia Kanagy, Kaitlyn Blunk, Jessica Duryea and Brooke Bennett finished third with a time of 10:17.29.

In the second district, the Northmor boys picked up wins in a pair of events. Demetrius Johnson took first in the long jump with an effort of 23’5”, while Tony Martinez won the pole vault by clearing 13’. They will be joined in regionals by Kyle Kegley, who was third in the high jump (5’10”) and P.J. Lower, who finished fourth in the long jump (18’11.25”). Also,

Aaron Berg placed sixth in the pole vault and Adam Petulla was seventh in the high jump to contribute points to the team.

The Mount Gilead girls also picked up an event win in the field events, as Allison Johnson claimed the pole vault by clearing 9’6”. Teammate Alexis McCoy placed second in that event with a height of 7’.

In the high jump, Isabela Schroeter finished second (5’3”), while Corrin Watts placed third (4’11”). Skylar Edwards was third in the shot put with an effort of 34’8.75” and Kelsey Kennon took fourth with a throw of 34’5.5”.

The Indian boys claimed three second-place finishes. Nick McKinney was runner-up in the discus with an effort of 128’, while Ethan Supplee took second in the high jump by clearing 5’10” and Colten Clark went 11’6” to place second in the pole vault.

Isaac Arrington was third in the discus with an effort of 127’2” and Aaron Baer claimed the same place in the long jump (19’2.75”). Kyle White also moved on, clearing 10’6” for fourth in the pole vault. Jason Bolha added points by taking sixth in the high jump.

The girls’ discus and boys’ shot put were not held Tuesday due to delays caused by storms. Highland, competing at Westerville North in the Division II track and field meet had to deal with the same issues, as several field events didn’t take place.

Their best finish in Tuesday’s action was a 10th place finish by Erin Conner in the shot put.

