Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 16

• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Watkins Memorial, Division III track and field district meet, 3:45 p.m.

• Highland at Westerville South, Division II track and field district meet, 4 p.m.

• Highland vs. Lakewood at Newark’s Don Edwards Field, Division II baseball district semifinals, 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 19

• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Watkins Memorial, Division III track and field district meet, 10 a.m. (Cardington boys and girls, Northmor girls), 1:30 p.m. (Mount Gilead boys and girls, Northmor boys). • Highland at Westerville South, Division II track and field district meet, 1:30 p.m.

*Calendar will be updated online as tournament games are played. As of Monday, the dates, times and sites for the district finals softball contests had not been set, but will be online when they are determined.