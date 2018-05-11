Mount Gilead track teams take KMAC titles

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Both Mount Gilead track squads found themselves on top of the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference when the league track meet concluded Thursday.

The host Indians finished with 175 points in the girls’ meet, while second place Centerburg had 99. In the boys’ meet, MG topped Northmor by a 182-138 margin.

On Thursday, finals were held in all running events except the 3200-meter relay, which was held on Tuesday along with field event finals and running prelims.

The Lady Indians picked up first place finishes in seven events to assist them in outpacing the field. Allison Johnson was tops in the 100 hurdles with a time of 15.52 and also won the 300 hurdles in 46.77. Jessica Brewer added a pair of wins, taking the 100 in 12.71 and the 200 in 26.78. Also winning two events was Baylee Hack. She was first in the 1600 in 5:31.34 and also won the 3200 in 11:46.54. Emily Hanft picked up the other win for MG, taking the 800 with a time of 2:30.78.

The team’s 800-meter relay team of Madison Mathwig, Bridgette Millisor, Corrin Watts and Isabela Schroeter took second, while Millisor also placed third in the 400.

The boys’ team had a pair of double winners to highlight their Thursday performance. Connor Page took first in the 110 hurdles in 15.66 and also was tops in the 300 hurdles with a time of 41.89. Casey White won the 1600 in 4:40.42 and the 3200 in 10:18. Brandon Stevens won the 400, finishing in 51.05.

The quartet of Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver, Trevor Ball and Stevens placed second in the 1600 relay. Dennis added second-place finishes in the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles, while Weaver was second in the 800. Also, Brett Shipman finished third in the 3200, as did the 800-meter relay team of Aaron Baer, Page, Dennis and Stevens.

The second-place Northmor boys won both sprint relays, as the team of Demetrius Johnson, Drew Zoll, Conor Becker and Conan Becker won the 400-meter relay in 44.49 and the 800-meter event in 1:31.95. The 1600-meter relay team of Zoll, Alec Moore, Conor Becker and Tony Martinez finished third.

Individually, Conan Becker was second in the 200 and third in the 100 for the Knights, while Moore finished second in the 400 and Zoll was third in that event. Johnson took third in the 200 and Anthony Petulla ran third in the 110 hurdles.

Northmor’s girls’ team took third in the event, getting a pair of relay wins Thursday. Frankie Cutrupi, Vivenne Cutrupi, Sabrina Kelley and Bailey Wiseman took the 800-meter relay in 1:55.65. Also, Julianna Ditullio, Brooke Bennett, Hope Miracle and Brooke Huntsman won the 1600-meter relay in 4:22.

Bennett finished second in the 300 hurdles and the 200-meter dash, while the quartet of Vivenne Cutrupi, Kelley, Miracle and Wiseman took third in the 400-meter relay.

The Highland girls finished fifth in the meet, while the boys’ team ran sixth. Makenna Belcher won the 400 for the girls’ team, finishing in 64.74. The 800-meter relay of Bridget Oder, Whitney Church, Chalsea Sweet and Peyton Carpenter claimed third place.

Brock Veley placed second in the 100 for the Scot boys and Travis Mentzer also had a top-three finish, as he was third in the 800.

Both Cardington teams were eighth in the meet. Lilly Grooms was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles to pace the girls on Thursday, while Mason White had the best placement for the boys, taking fourth in the 3200.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS