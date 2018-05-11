Cardington SB dominates in tournament opener

By Rob Hamilton

In their tournament opener in Division III, Cardington cruised past Wellington to take a 30-0 win in five innings on Thursday.

The Pirates got 21 hits and drew 12 walks to manufacture their offense. Baylee Adams had a home run and single, Paige Chalfant had a triple and single, Casey Bertke and Rylie Partlow both added two doubles and a single, Sara Stepp had a double and single and Paige Clinger picked up a double. Also, Taiylor Hubley picked up two singles.

Bertke teamed with Ashlee Tharp to pitch a no-hitter. The duo struck out eight and walked two.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t make it two in a row in the playoffs, though, as the top seed in Division III, North Union, defeated them by a 21-0 margin Thursday.

Offensively, the Indians were held to a single by McKenzie Bump. On the mound, Madison Noble struck out two and walked two, but the potent Wildcat offense collected 19 hits in the game.

Northmor Knights

Northmor wasn’t able to advance through sectionals into districts, though, as they fell at West Jefferson by an 11-4 margin on Thursday. Currently, no further information has been received.

