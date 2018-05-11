Highland baseball moves on in tournament

By Rob Hamilton

Highland advanced to the district semifinals on Thursday with a 5-0 win at Licking Valley.

Mack Anglin was unstoppable on the mound for the Scots, finishing with 18 strikeouts, while only giving up two walks and one hit. Anglin also hit a two-run home run and added a single.

Tate Tobin added a two-run blast and single, as the Scots held a 4-0 lead after two innings that their opponents would be unable to cut into.

Northmor Knights

Northmor’s postseason ended at Elgin on Thursday, as they fell 10-0 in the Division III sectional contest.

The Knights were held to three hits, with Hunter Mariotti recording a double and single. Kyle Kegley and Wyatt Reeder combined to strike out 10, while giving up five walks and seven hits.

