Cardington edged by Berne Union in playoffs; Northmor claims regular season win

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington would not be able to get past top-seeded Berne Union in the Division IV playoffs on Wednesday. The team scored in the top of the first, but gave up two in the bottom of the inning and could not recover in a 3-1 loss.

Offensively, the Pirates were held to singles by Daniel Kill and Tristan Williamson. Kill suffered the hard-luck loss on the mound, striking out four and scattering six hits.

Northmor Knights

Northmor blew open a close home game with Colonel Crawford with a five-run fourth inning in what became an 11-3 win over the Eagles.

The Knights picked up 12 hits in the game, with Kyle Kegley tallying a double and two singles and both Wyatt Reeder and Kyle Ditty added doubles. Also, Austin Wheeler finished with a pair of singles.

Chris Bood earned the win in the game, as he, Kegley, Reeder and Hunter Mariotti split the pitching duties. They combined to strike out seven and walk eight, while only giving up four hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS