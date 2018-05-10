Highland SB tops Mount Gilead Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

On Wednesday, Highland outlasted Mount Gilead to take a 13-7 win on the road.

The Scots scored seven in the top of the first, but watched the Indians rally to tie the score after four innings of play. Highland regained the lead after scoring once in the fifth inning and then added four in the sixth and one more in the seventh to pull away.

Kaitlyn Carney had a home run for Highland, while Savannah FItzpatrick tallied a double and two singles and Parker Steck added a double and single. Also, Mattie Ruehrmund finished with a pair of hits. Lucy Smith struck out three, walked two and gave up 10 hits in earning the win.

For the Indians, Indie Jones had a four-hit day, while McKenzie Bump had a double and single and Faith Chafin added a pair of singles. On the mound, Madison Noble struck out two, walked three and gave up 11 hits.

Northmor Knights

Northmor opened their tournament run in Division III by defeating Worthington Christian by a 13-4 margin.

The team trailed 4-2 entering the bottom of the third, but scored five runs in that inning to take the lead and added scores in each of the next three frames to pull away.

Northmor finished with 13 hits. Cristianna Boggs had a triple and two singles, while Michalea Zeger added two doubles and Lily Tate had a double and single. Also, both Maddie Hoverland and Kelsie Fike finished with two singles each. On the mound, Hoverland pitched a complete game for the win, striking out four, walking two and giving up six hits.

