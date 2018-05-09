MG track teams lead after first day of KMAC meet

By Rob Hamilton

After the first day of the KMAC track championships, the girls’ and boys’ teams at Mount Gilead both held leads.

The girls had a commanding advantage, having scored 70 points on Tuesday, while second-place Northmor had 29.5. In the boys’ meet, MG led East Knox by a 67-60 margin.

On Tuesday, finals were held in the field events and 3200-meter relays, as well as preliminary heats in several running and hurdling events. The meet will conclude Thursday, with the remainder of the running finals. Mount Gilead is the host school for the league meet this year.

The Lady Indians were able to boast four league champions Tuesday. The quartet of Allison Johnon, Micah James, Emily Hanft and Baylee Hack won the 3200 relay in 9:53.63. In the field events, Isabela Schroeter took first in the high jump by clearing 5’2”. In the throwing events, Skylar Edwards finished first in the shot put with an effort of 34’7”, while Kelsey Kennon had a heave of 108’ to take first in the discus.

MG won several other places in the field events. Johnson was second in the pole vault, while Corrin Watts was second in the high jump. Also, Kennon took third in the shot put and Dani Harter boasted the same place in the discus.

While the boys didn’t win any events Tuesday, they earned a lot of second- and third-place finishes. The 3200-meter relay squad of Tyler Clark, Trevor Ball, Casey White and Nathen Weaver was runner-up, as were Colten Clark in the pole vault, Micah Tuggle in the shot put and Isaac Arrington in the discus.

Kyle White finished third in the pole vault, while Ethan Supplee was third in the high jump, Arrington took third in the shot and Nick McKinney was third in the discus.

The Lady Knights picked up one win on Tuesday on their way to moving into second place. Hope Miracle led the team by claiming the pole vault title with a cleared height of 10’6”.

The boys’ team added three wins, as they are currently in third place with 49 points. Tony Martinez won the pole vault with an effort of 12’. Also, Kyle Kegley won the high jump by clearing 6’2” and Demetrius Johnson won the long jump with an effort of 23’3”. P.J. Lower claimed third in the long jump, while the 3200-meter relay team of Mostyn Evans, Alec Moore, Kyle Price and Gavin Keen also was third.

After the first day, the Cardington girls were tied for fourth. The team was paced by Sage Brannon winning the long jump with a leap of 16’10.75”, while Lilly Grooms was third in the pole vault and Alicia McElwee finished third in the long jump.

The boys’ team had one point after Tuesday’s competition, which came from the seventh-place 3200-meter relay team of Mason White, Kaleb Meade, Cole Collins and Sam West.

Highland finished Tuesday fifth in the boy’s meet and seventh in the girls’. The girls were led by fourth-place finishes by Makenna Belcher in the high jump and Erin Conner in the shot put.

The boys’ team of Tucker Tague, Dalton Lee, Travis Mentzer and Gavin DeAngelo was fifth in the 3200 relay, while Cody Baisden took fifth in the discus.

