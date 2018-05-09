Highland boys open tournament with win; MG falls to Ready

By Rob Hamilton

Highland opened their run in the Division II playoffs in fine fashion, defeating visiting Beechcroft 14-0 in five innings.

Joel Butterman gave up one hit in four innings to take the win, while Dana Hicks pitched a scoreless inning of relief. Meanwhile, the team mustered 14 hits. Clay Matthews cracked a pair of doubles, while both senior Kyle Munday and sophomore Gunner Oakley were able to manufacture the first varsity hits of their careers.

Mount Gilead Indians

Despite outhitting host Bishop Ready 10-8, Mount Gilead fell to the Silver Knights in their Division III tournament opener by a 7-1 margin.

The Indians got three hits each from Mitchell Bell and Lane Carpenter, but committed five defensive errors in the contest. Jacob Lodge suffered the loss, as he and Isaac George combined to strike out six and walk two.

