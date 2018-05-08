Highland, Cardington earn KMAC softball wins Monday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

The Highland Lady Scots topped Mount Gilead 12-5 in a home game Monday night. The score was only 6-5 going into the bottom of the second inning, but Highland tallied five runs in that frame to take a lead they would not surrender.

The Scots finished with 14 hits in the game, with Mattie Ruehrmund having a home run and single and Morgan Wilhelm adding a home run. Lucy Smith added a double, while Haven Farson had three hits and both Parker Steck and Kaitlyn Carney picked up two. Smith and Steck combined to strike out four in the game, while giving up eight hits.

For Mount Gilead, both Madison Noble and Hailey Dean had a double and single, while McKenzie Bump added a double. Noble walked one while pitching a complete game.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington softball team overwhelmed Centerburg on Monday in taking a 22-2 win.

The Pirates picked up 15 hits, with Kierson George hitting a home run and adding two single. Heather Sparkman also hit a home run and Casey Bertke tallied a pair of doubles. Also, both Brooklyn Whitt and Taiylor Hubley had a pair of hits.

Bertke and Ashley Tharp shared pitching duties, with Bertke earning the win. They combined to strike out nine, walk one and give up three hits.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS