Cardington boys open tournament with win; Highland tops MG in regular season contest

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington’s baseball team opened the Division IV playoffs strongly, taking a 4-1 win at Tree of Life Christian Monday night.

The Pirates scored once in the second and twice in the third to lead 3-0 and never looked back in advancing to another road game, this time at top-seeded Berne Union on Wednesday.

Kolton Honeter had a solo home run and Daniel Kill tallied a double to lead the team’s offense. Devin Jackson and Trey Brininger both added a pair of singles. Nico Wade was strong on the mound for the team, striking out two, walking one and holding Tree of Life to six singles.

Highland Scots

Highland clinched a share of the KMAC title with a 12-1 win at home against Mount Gilead Monday.

Kyle Munday won on the mound, while Dana Hicks finished the game for the Scots. The team provided those two with 11 hits, with four players having multi-hit days. Lane Ballard had two doubles and a single, while Tate Tobin had a triple and double, Mack Anglin added a double and single and Sam LoPiccolo had two singles. Also, Matty Reid contributed a double.

MG was held to three singles in the contest, while Zack Davidson and Damion Meyer combined to surrender 11 hits, while not recording any strikeouts or walks.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS