Mount Gilead track teams win home invite Saturday

The Mount Gilead boys’ and girls’ track teams claimed the titles at their own invitational, held Saturday.

The boys’ team finished with 126 points to edge Northmor by 16, while the girls scored 119 to finish 37 in front of Bexley.

MG’s boys won with quality scoring depth, as they only claimed first place in one event. The team’s 1600-meter relay team of Liam Dennis, Nathen Weaver, Trevor Ball and Brandon Stevens won in 3:33.5.

Stevens added a second-place finish in the 400, while Dennis was third in the 110 hurdles. Casey White placed second in both the 1600 and 3200 for the Indians, while Connor Page ran second in the 110 hurdles and took third in the 300 hurdles. Isaac Arrington added a second place throw in the discus and also was third in the shot put.

Brett Shipman ran third in the 3200, while Colten Clark was third in the pole vault and Nick McKinney was third in the discus. Also, the shuttle hurdle relay of Colton Cronenwett, Jason Bolha, McKinney and Clark also finished third.

In placing second, the Northmor boys claimed first place in five events.

Demetrius Johnson had a hand in four of those wins, as he won the long jump with an effort of 23’5.75” and claimed the 100 in 11.3, while also being part of two winning relays. He teamed with Drew Zoll, Conor Becker and Conan Becker to win the 400-meter relay in 44.2 and the 800-meter relay in 1:31.2.

The other event victory came from Tony Martinez, who won the pole vault by clearing 12’8”. Conan Becker was second in the 100 and third in the 200, while Kyle Kegley earned a second-place finish in the high jump. The team also was second in the shuttle hurdles, with Anthony Petulla, Adam Petulla, Martinez and Conor Becker competing.

Zoll finished third in the 400, while P.J. Lower took third in the long jump to also get top-three places for the Knights.

Cardington finished 12th with three points, all of which were scored by Mason White in running sixth in the 3200.

In the girls’ meet, Mount Gilead won five events, with Allison Johnson having a big day. Johnson was first in the 100 hurdles in 15.8 and the 300 hurdles in 46.5 and teamed with Micah James, Emily Hanft and Baylee Hack to win with 3200-meter relay in 10:01.7. She also placed third in the pole vault.

Jessica Brewer picked up a win in the 200 with a time of 26.9. Also, Isabela Schroeter won the high jump by clearing 5’2.5”.

Hack claimed second place in the 1600 and was also third in the 3200 for the Indians. The quartet of Samantha Sullivan, Alexis McCoy, Zoie Barron and Adriana Tinch was second in the shuttle hurdles; while Brewer, Addison Chapman, Corrin Watts and Schroeter teamed to finish tied for third with Northmor in the 400-meter relay. Watts also tied for third in the high jump.

Northmor finished in sixth place with 56 points, as Hope Miracle cleared 9’6” to win the pole vault. Brooke Bennett finished second in the 300 hurdles and third in the 200. She also teamed with Julia Kanagy, Kaitlyn Blunk and Jessica Duryea to take third in the 3200-meter relay.

The Knights were third in two other relays, as Vivenne Cutrupi, Sabrina Kelley, Miracle and Bailey Wiseman placed in the 400-meter relay and Natalie Bloom, Maleah Houghtby, Cutrupi and Wiseman ran in the shuttle hurdles.

The Cardington girls finished ninth in the meet with 29 points. Sage Brannon led the team by winning the long jump with an effort of 16’6.5”. Also, Lilly Grooms took second in the pole vault and third in the 100 hurdles.

Northmor’s Conan Becker (l) and Mount Gilead’s Dorian James battle for position in a preliminary heat of the 100-meter dash Saturday. Becker would finish second in the event, while James took sixth. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_conanbeckerdorianjames.jpg Northmor’s Conan Becker (l) and Mount Gilead’s Dorian James battle for position in a preliminary heat of the 100-meter dash Saturday. Becker would finish second in the event, while James took sixth. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Mount Gilead got a win in the high jump Saturday thanks to Isabela Schroeter’s effort of 5’2.5”. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_isabelaschroeter.jpg Mount Gilead got a win in the high jump Saturday thanks to Isabela Schroeter’s effort of 5’2.5”. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel Sage Brannon competes in the 200-meter dash, where she would place seventh for Cardington at Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational. http://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2018/05/web1_sagebrannon.jpg Sage Brannon competes in the 200-meter dash, where she would place seventh for Cardington at Saturday’s Mount Gilead Invitational. Rob Hamilton | Morrow County Sentinel

By Rob Hamilton roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS