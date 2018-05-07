Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 9
• Cardington or Tree of LIfe at Berne Union, Division IV sectional baseball, 5 p.m.
Thursday, May 10
• KMAC track and field meet at Mount Gilead, 4:30 p.m.
• River Valley at Highland, Division II sectional softball, 5 p.m.
• Africentric or Wellington at Cardington, Division III sectional softball, 5 p.m.
• Mount Gilead or Centerburg at North Union, Division III sectional softball, 5 p.m.
• Northmor or Worthington Christian at West Jefferson, Division III sectional softball, 5 p.m.
• Highland or Beechcroft at Licking Valley, Division II sectional baseball, 5 p.m.
• Mount Gilead or Bishop Ready at Fredericktown, Division III sectional baseball, 5 p.m.
• Northmor at Elgin, Division III sectional baseball, 5 p.m.
Monday, May 14
• Division II baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.
• Division IV baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.
Tuesday, May 15
• Highland at Westerville South, Division II track and field district meet, 3:45 p.m.
• Cardington, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Watkins Memorial, Division III track and field district meet, 3:45 p.m.
• Division II softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.
• Division III softball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.
• Division III baseball district semifinals at TBA, 5 p.m.
*Calendar will be updated online as tournament games are played.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU