Highland boys split pair of Saturday games

Highland fell 9-6 in eight innings to Northridge on Thursday thanks to three unearned runs tallied on three eighth-inning errors. Those miscues spoiled a big seventh inning by the Scots, in which they scored three times to send the game to extras.

Kyle Munday, Reese Weissenfluh, Clay Matthews and Tate Tobin all saw action on the mound for the Scots. Drew Duncan and Lane Ballard both had two-hit days at the plate.

The Scots split a pair of Saturday games, losing 2-0 to host Olentangy Orange before topping Mansfield Madison 2-1. In the game with Orange, Mack Anglin suffered the loss in the pitching duel, as both he and Sam LoPiccolo pitched three innings each. Both teams were held to two hits in the game.

Against Madison, Tobin struck out nine in six innings to earn the win, while Matthews earned his first varsity save. Tobin also drove in the game-winning run in the sixth inning.

