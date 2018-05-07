Northmor SB edged twice by Elgin Saturday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland struggled down the stretch in non-conference action last week.

They lost 9-2 to Clear Fork on Thursday. Both teams had nine hits in the game, but the Scots tallied six errors to surrender five unearned runs. Savannah Fitzpatrick had a double and two singles, while Morgan Wilhelm added a solo home run and Lucy Smith tallied two hits. Smith also walked one and struck out two on the mound.

The team then dropped two on Saturday. Mansfield Madison beat them 5-2 in the first game. Kaitlyn Carney had a double and Parker Steck added a pair of hits. Smith struck out two, walked two and gave up nine hits to take the decision.

Afterwards, Highland played Clear Fork again and fell by a 19-4 margin in five innings. Carney cracked a double, while Fitzpatrick, Steck and Wilhelm all had two-hit games. Smith walked two and gave up 16 hits in handling pitching duties.

Northmor Knights

On Saturday, Northmor lost a pair of close games at Elgin.

In the first game, a 3-2 loss, the team got a double and two singles from Lily Tate, while Cristianna Boggs added a pair of hits. Maddie Hoverland struck out three and gave up eight hits.

Elgin then won the second game by a 2-1 margin. Megan Adkins took the hard-luck loss, striking out seven, walking two and giving up five hits. Adkins also paced the team offensively, recording a triple.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell 19-0 against Danville Thursday.

McKenzie Bump had two of MG’s four hits in the contest, while Madison Noble struck out two, walked six and gave up 18 hits on the mound.

