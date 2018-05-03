Highland boys move into tie for league lead

By Rob Hamilton

A 10-2 win at home against Cardington Wednesday combined with an East Knox win over Fredericktown placed Highland in a three-way tie for the KMAC lead with the Freddies and Bulldogs. All three teams are 11-2 in KMAC action.

Joel Butterman struck out six batters while on the mount to get the win, while Dana Hicks and Kyle Munday finished the game in relief. The team finished with 11 hits, including three from Tate Tobin, two from Sam LoPiccolo and a double by Mack Anglin.

Nico Wade was the pitcher of record for Cardington, who was held to two hits in the contest.

Northmor Knights

Northmor fell by a 7-2 margin at Centerburg on Wednesday.

The team tallied nine hits in the game, with both Mostyn Evans and Ryland Thomas grabbing two apiece. Kyle Kegley pitched a complete game, striking out five, walking one and giving up 10 hits.

