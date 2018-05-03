Cardington edges Highland in eight innings, Northmor also gets SB win

By Rob Hamilton

In a wild game Wednesday, Cardington was able to claim victory at Highland in KMAC action by an 11-6 margin in eight innings.

The Pirates led 6-2 heading into the bottom of the seventh inning, but gave up four runs to tie the game. However, they got five in the top of the eighth and didn’t surrender any in the bottom of the inning to claim the key league win.

Cardington manufactured 19 hits, with Baylee Adams cracking two home runs and two singles and Kierson George finishing with a home run and two singles. Casey Bertke had four hits, while Rylie Partlow and Paige Clinger had two each. On the mound, Bertke got the win, striking out three and walking three.

The Scots finished with 13 hits, with Liz Jensen tallying four of that count. Both Savannah Fitzpatrick and Parker Steck had two singles, while Kaitlyn Carney, Mattie Ruehrmund and Morgan Wilhelm all had doubles. Lucy Smith struck out one and walked two.

Northmor Knights

Northmor broke open a 6-6 tie at Centerburg with a five-run seventh inning to win 11-6 on Wednesday.

Maddie Hoverland cracked a home run for the Knights, while Cristianna Boggs tallied four hit and Megan Adkins added three. On the mound, Adkins, struck out eight and gave up nine hits. None of the six runs given up were earned, as the Knights committed six errors.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead lost a high-scoring duel against Lucas Wednesday by a 16-13 margin. In an evenly-matched contest, the two teams traded the lead back and forth through the first five innings, with MG holding a 13-12 lead going into the sixth. However, Lucas scored three times in the sixth and added an insurance run in the seventh to steal the win.

McKenzie Bump had a big offensive game for MG, finishing with a home run, double, three singles and five RBIs. Hailey Dean had a double and single, Indie Jones finished with a triple and Madison Noble, Lacie Baldwin and Katie Elson all had two singles. Noble gave up 15 hits while striking out one and walking three. However, only six of Lucas’ 16 runs were earned due to 12 errors committed on defense.

