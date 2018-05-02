Cardington and Highland SB win again Tuesday

By Rob Hamilton

In their Tuesday rematch, Mount Gilead stayed within a 3-1 margin of Cardington for three innings, but gave up three in the fourth and seventh in the fifth to fall by a 13-1 margin.

The Pirates got 15 hits, five going for four bases. Casey Bertke finished with two home runs, while Kierson George, Chelsey Miller and Allie Moore also connecting. George and Moore also had singles. Brooklyn Whitt had a triple, Rylie Partlow had a double and three singles and Baylee Adams added two hits. Bertke struck out eight and walked one to pick up the win.

Mount Gilead was held to four singles in the game. Madison Noble struck out one and walked one in taking the decision.

Highland Scots

Highland made it two in a row over Northmor with a 9-2 win on Tuesday. The game was tied at one after the first inning, but the Scots scored five in the second to take a commanding lead.

Savannah Fitzpatrick had a triple, double and single, while Parker Steck had three hits. Haven Farson had a home run and single, Kaitlyn Carney had a double and single and Mattie Ruehrmund added two singles. On the mound, Lucy Smith and Joselyn Stuckman combined to strike out four and walk 10, but only give up two hits.

Morgan Wiseman had a double for the Knights, while Megan Adkins and Maddie Hoverland tallied three strikeouts and four walks on the mound.

