Highland tops Northmor Tuesday in baseball

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Northmor struck first at Highland in KMAC baseball action Tuesday, but the Scots scored eight straight runs over the first four innings to win by an 8-1 margin.

Sam LoPiccolo earned the win for the Scots, striking out four in as many innings, while Clay Matthews pitched three shutout innings to finish the contest. Lane Ballard had a big game for Highland, recording four hits. Matty Raid added a double and single, while Liam Garrett picked up a solo home run.

Mostyn Evans had three singles to lead Northmor’s offense, while Ryland Thomas smacked a double. Four pitchers combined to strike out five and walk the same number.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS