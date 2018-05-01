Cardington, Highland win against county rivals

By Rob Hamilton

A fast start carried the Cardington girls past visiting Mount Gilead by a 26-7 margin on Monday.

The Pirates scored 18 runs in the first inning of the five-inning contest and never looked back in claiming the KMAC win. The team finished with 27 hits, with five different girls having four-hit days. Brooklyn Whitt had two triples, a double and single; while both Casey Bertke and Rylie Partlow had two doubles and two singles and Baylee Adams and Paige Chalfant both had a double and three singles.

Taiylor Hubley had a double and two singles and Kierson George had a triple and double. Also, Paige Clinger and Allie Moore both had doubles. Bertke pitched two one-hit innings for the win. She, Ashlee Tharp and Paige Chalfant combined to strike out nine and give up nine hits.

MG got a double and single from Hailey Dean and a double from McKenzie Bump. Madison Noble and Lacie Baldwin both had two-hit games. Noble and Deani Smith combined to strike out two and walk five.

Highland Scots

Highland pulled away from Northmor in the fifth and sixth innings to turn a 3-1 lead into a 10-1 road win on Monday.

The Scots finished with 12 hits, getting a home run and single from Kaitlyn Carney, two doubles from Savannah Fitzpatrick and a double and single from Haven Farson. Also, Liz Jensen and Mattie Ruehrmund both had a pair of singles. Lucy Smith gave up four hits, while striking out two and walking three, to get the win.

Lily Tate led the Knight offense with a pair of doubles. Maddie Hoverland and Megan Adkins combined to strike out two and walk six.

