Cardington boys beat MG Monday

By Rob Hamilton

roberthamilton@aimmediamidwest.com

Cardington topped Mount Gilead by a 16-2 margin in a home contest held Monday evening.

The Indians led 1-0 after the top of the first, but the Pirates scored two in the bottom of the frame and 10 in the second to take a commanding lead.

Cardington tallied 11 hits in the game, with Nico Wade having a triple and two singles and both Danny Vaught and Nick McAvoy added two singles each. Devin Jackson contributed a double. Daniel Kill earned the win, as he, Avery Harper and Jackson combined to strike out five, walk two and give up three hits.

MG mustered three singles in the game, while four pitchers combined to strike out two and walk six.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS