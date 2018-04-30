Sports Calendar

Wednesday, May 2

• Northmor at Buckeye Central, track and field, 4:30 p.m.

• Lucas at Mount Gilead, baseball and softball, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Highland, baseball and softball, 5:15 p.m.

Thursday, May 3

• Northmor at Colonel Crawford, baseball, 5 p.m.

• Northridge at Highland, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Friday, May 4

• Highland at Mount Vernon Spectrackular, track and field, 5 p.m.

• Cardington at Centerburg, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at North Union, baseball, 5:15 p.m.

Saturday, May 5

• Cardington and Northmor at Mount Gilead Inv., track and field, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at Galion with Crestline, softball, 10 a.m.

• Highland at Olentangy Orange with Madison, baseball, 10 a.m.

• Cardington at River Valley, baseball, 11 a.m.

• Highland at Madison, softball, 11 a.m.

Monday, May 7

• Cardington at Tree of Life, Division IV sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Highland, softball, 5:15 p.m.

Tuesday, May 8

• KMAC track and field meet at Mount Gilead, 4 p.m.

• Worthington Christian at Northmor, Division III sectional softball, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, Division III sectional softball, 5 p.m.

• Beechcroft at Highland, Division II sectional baseball, 5 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Bishop Ready, Division III sectional baseball, 5 p.m.