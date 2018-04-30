Baseball, softball draws announced

The Cardington softball team earned the second seed for Division III and will play their first game on Thursday, May 10 at home against either Africentric or Wellington at 5 p.m. Also in Division III, Northmor will host Worthington Christian, while Mount Gilead will travel to Centerburg. Both game will take place on Tuesday, May 8 at 5 p.m.

Competing in Division II, Highland picked up the fourth seed and will host seventh-seeded River Valley on Thursday, May 10, at 5 p.m.

In baseball, Highland will host their Division II game with Beechcroft on Tuesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. In Division III, both Mount Gilead and Cardington will be on the road, with the Indians traveling to Bishop Ready on Tuesday, May 8 at 5 p.m. and the Knights going to Elgin on Thursday, May 10 at the same time. In Division IV, Cardington will play at Tree of Life Christian on Monday, May 7 at 5 p.m.

Information received from the Central District Athletic Board.