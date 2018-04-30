Highland, Cardington win weekend doubleheaders

By Rob Hamilton

Highland claimed an 11-1 win over East Knox on Thursday, as they tallied eight hits and took advantage of five Bulldog errors.

Mattie Ruehrmund tallied a home run and single as she finished with five RBIs for the Scots. Haven Farson added a home run, Allie LaFever picked up a double and Parker Steck had two singles.

On the mound, Lucy Smith tossed a complete game, striking out four, walking one and scattering seven hits.

The Scots rebounded from their Friday loss to Cardington by trouncing Grandview Heights in a Saturday doubleheader. They won the first game 12-1 and took the second by a 14-0 count.

In the first contest, Highland got 12 hits, including three each by Farson and Ruehrmund. Gena West cracked a solo home run for the team, while Steck had a triple, Morgan Wilhelm added a double and Liz Jensen tallied two singles.

Joselyn Stuckman finished with four strikeouts, two walks and gave up four hits in earning the win on the mound.

Smith pitched a five-inning shutout in the second game, striking out one, walking two and giving up three hits. Meanwhile, the Scots picked up 13 hits in their decisive win.

Kaitlyn Carney had a big game, finishing with four RBIs on a home run and two doubles. West also had three hits, while Jensen added a double and single and Stuckman added two hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington swept visiting Northmor in a Saturday doubleheader, winning by scores of 9-0 and 3-2.

In the first game, the Pirates finished with 14 hits, including four from Kierson George, who tallied two home runs, a double and single. Brooklyn Whitt added a double and two singles, Rylie Partlow added a double and single and Chelsey Miller cracked a double. Also, Ally Moore added a pair of hits. Casey Bertke pitched a two-hitter, striking out four and walking one.

For the Knights, Maddie Hoverland struck out one and walked one in suffering the loss. Lily Tate managed both hits for the team.

Cardington needed a run in the top of the seventh to break open a 2-2 tie in the second game. Baylee Adams had four hits to lead Cardington, while Whitt added two and Moore smacked a double. Bertke struck out three, walked four and gave up three hits to earn a second win on the day.

For Northmor, Megan Adkins had a solo home run to lead the team on offense. She also was the team’s pitcher, walking four in going the distance. Tate added a pair of singles.

Northmor Knights

Northmor picked up a pair of wins against Mount Gilead, claiming contests on Thursday and Friday.

On Thursday, Northmor claimed a 13-2 win. Cristianna Boggs had three hits for the Knights, while Megan Adkins, Michalea Zeger and Morgan Wiseman had two. Aly Blunk, Wiseman, Boogs and Kelsie Fike all had doubles. Maddie Hoverland struck out three, walked two and gave up four hits to earn the win.

For MG, who only could get four singles on offense, Madison Noble suffered the loss, giving up 11 hits and seven walks.

On Friday, the Indians scored six runs in the top of the second to take a 6-1 lead, but gave up one in the bottom of the frame and eight more in the third to fall behind in a game they would drop by a 15-6 score. The two teams combined for 25 hits in the contest.

For Northmor, Boggs and Lily Tate both had three hits, with Boggs registering a home run. Kelsie Fike had a double and single and Wiseman added a pair of hits, while Adkins finished with two singles and also claimed victory on the mound. She struck out eight and walked one.

Mount Gilead got three singles each from McKenzie Bump and Noble, while Hailey Dean connected for a pair of doubles. Noble suffered the loss, walking eight in the contest.

