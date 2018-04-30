Northmor baseball on win streak

By Rob Hamilton

In a Thursday rematch with East Knox, Highland baseball struggled in a 7-0 loss.

Sam LoPiccolo took the loss, while Kyle Munday and Dana Hicks also saw action on the mound. The team managed four hits in the game, with Liam Garrett recording a double.

Highland got back into the win column on Friday, defeating host Cardington by a 12-0 margin, with a seven-run fourth inning breaking open what had been a close game.

Munday earned the win for the team, striking out five in four shutout innings. Matty Reid finished the game in relief. Clay Schindley cracked a run-scoring double for a Highland team that tallied 12 runs despite only getting five hits. Four Pirate errors helped in that regard, as did a four-RBI performance by Garrett.

Highland dropped a non-league game on Saturday to Lexington by an 11-5 margin, as a six-run fourth inning blew open a close game.

Tate Tobin struck out seven batters, but suffered the loss, as both Lane Ballard and Joel Butterman also pitched. The team finished with 11 hits, with Garrett picking up a triple and two singles, Tobin tallying a triple and single and Reese Weissenfluh added two hits.

Cardington Pirates

On Thursday, Cardington led 4-3 over visiting Plymouth entering the sixth frame, but surrendered nine runs in that decisive inning of a game they would drop by a 14-5 margin.

Nico Wade tallied a home run and finished with three RBIs to pace the Pirate offense. On the mound, four pitchers combined to strike out 10, walk the same number and give up 13 hits.

Northridge scored five runs in the top of the seventh inning to blow open a one-run game at Cardington Saturday and win by a 9-3 margin.

Cardington finished with five hits, including a double and single by Daniel Kill. Jacob Brown and Wade combined to strike out two, walk three and surrender 10 hits, with Brown receiving the decision.

Northmor Knights

Northmor topped Mount Gilead by a 12-1 margin on Thursday, racking up 12 hits in the process.

The Knight offense was led by Tyler Kegley, who had a double, single and four RBIs. Wyatt Reeder also had a good day, recording two hits, three RBIs and also earning the win on the mound. He only gave up one hit in five innings, while also striking out six and walking four.

For MG, Zack Davidson and Damion Meyer combined to strike out three and walk four. Riley Conners cracked a double for the team’s only hit.

On Friday, the Knights won again over the Indians, this time by a 12-2 margin. Austin Wheeler finished with three singles, while Mostyn Evans tallied a double and single for the victors. On the mound, Chris Bood struck out seven and walked three, scattering five hits to claim the win.

Mount Gilead got a double from Mitchell Bell and two singles by Isaac George. On the mound, Jacob Lodge and Mason Faux tallied one strikeout, but gave up 11 hits and were hurt by seven team errors.

Northmor crushed Eastmoor in a Saturday non-league game by a 22-2 margin, scoring 11 in the first and not letting up from there. While the Knights only tallied eight hits, they drew 15 walks in the win.

Tyler Kegley had a pair of doubles, while both Ryland Thomas and Pierce Lower both had triples. Reeder finished with three singles. On the mound, Hunter Mariotti, Evans and Lower combined to strike out 10 and walk six, pitching a five-inning no-hitter in the process.

Also on Saturday, the Knights defeated Whetstone by a 4-1 score. They broke a 1-1 tie with two runs in the fifth and added an insurance score in the sixth.

Lower had a triple and single for Northmor, while Braydon Black added two singles. Kyle Kegley pitched a complete game, striking out three, walking two and scattering three hits.

