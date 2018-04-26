Highland boys top MG Wednesday

By Rob Hamilton

Highland improved to 8-4 overall and 7-1 in league play with a 14-1 win at Mount Gilead Wednesday.

The Scots scored four in the second inning to take the lead and then, with a 7-1 advantage heading into the sixth frame, scored seven runs to clinch the win.

Joel Butterman pitched three innings, striking out four, to get the win. Reese Weissenfluh pitched three innings of no-hit baseball to finish the game. Liam Garrett led the Scots with a double, two singles and five RBIs, while Clay Matthews added a double.

Isaac George finished with two of Mount Gilead’s four hits, getting a double and single in the contest. George also took the decision for MG, as he and Riley Conners combined to strike out two, walk five and give up 10 hits.

