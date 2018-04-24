Highland, Cardington, Northmor win league softball outings

By Rob Hamilton

Highland remained perfect in league play with a 10-2 win at East Knox Monday.

The Scots finished with 14 hits in the contest. Kaitlyn Carney had a double and single, while Gena West added a double. Finishing with two singles were Parker Steck, Morgan Wilhelm and Haven Farson.

On the mound, Lucy Smith scattered seven hits, while striking out two and walking one, to pick up the complete-game win.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington’s softball team rolled past Fredericktown Monday, taking a 12-1 win in five innings to win the KMAC outing.

Rylie Partlow finished with a triple and single, while both Brooklyn Whitt and Baylee Adams added a double and single. Also, both Taiylor Hubley and Ally Moore added a pair of hits each.

Casey Bertke and Ashlee Tharp combined to pitch a three-hitter, with Bertke striking out two in her four innings of work.

Northmor Knights

Northmor tallied 10 hits and eight walks in defeating league rival Centerburg 14-4 in six innings Monday.

In the road game. Lily Tate tallied a double and single, while Rosie Sklenicka added a pair of singles to lead the team’s offense. Megan Adkins pitched a complete game for the win, striking out six, walking two and giving up eight hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead had a rough outing at home against Danville on Monday, being held to two singles in a 21-0 loss in five innings.

Danville cracked 17 hits and drew eight walks against a trio of Indian pitchers in claiming the win.

